I-10 WB left lane blocked near PPG Drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Traffic

I-10 WB left lane blocked near PPG Drive

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The left lane of I-10 westbound at PPG Drive is blocked due to an accident. 

Traffic has backed up to the Ryan Street exit. 

Please find an alternate route and avoid the area if possible while authorities work to clear the wreck.

