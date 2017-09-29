Puerto Rico donation drop-off locations

The following items are in high demand for those in Puerto Rico: Diapers, non-perishable formula, baby wipes, bottles and nipples, Feminine care products.

You have until October 11 to drop off donations. Below is a list of drop-off locations for Southwest Louisiana.

Allen Parish 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM (Sat) District 4 Fire Station

808 2nd Avenue Kinder, LA 70648 District 6 Fire Station

1421 Ward Road, Oakdale, LA 71463 Elizabeth Fire Station

2495 Turner Road, Elizabeth, LA 70638 Reeves Fire Station

313 Ford Street, Reeves, LA 70658

Beauregard

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Beauregard Sheriff's Department

412 Bolivar Bishop Dr., DeRidder, LA 70634 DeRidder Fire Department

200 South Jefferson St., DeRidder, LA 70634

Calcasieu

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Catholic Charities of SWLA

1225 2nd Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Cameron 6:30 AM - 5:00 PM (M-TH) Grand Lake Parish Barn

10090 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles, LA 70607

Jeff Davis

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

506 Roberts Ave., Jennings LA 70546