Puerto Rico donation drop-off locations - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Puerto Rico donation drop-off locations

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The following items are in high demand for those in Puerto Rico: Diapers, non-perishable formula, baby wipes, bottles and nipples, Feminine care products.

You have until October 11 to drop off donations. Below is a list of drop-off locations for Southwest Louisiana.

Allen Parish

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM 

 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM (Sat)

District 4 Fire Station
808 2nd Avenue Kinder, LA 70648

District 6 Fire Station
1421 Ward Road, Oakdale, LA 71463

Elizabeth Fire Station
2495 Turner Road, Elizabeth, LA 70638

Reeves Fire Station
313 Ford Street, Reeves, LA 70658

 

Beauregard

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Beauregard Sheriff's Department
412 Bolivar Bishop Dr., DeRidder, LA 70634

DeRidder Fire Department
200 South Jefferson St., DeRidder, LA 70634

 

Calcasieu

10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Catholic Charities of SWLA
1225 2nd Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Cameron

6:30 AM - 5:00 PM (M-TH)

Grand Lake Parish Barn
10090 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles, LA 70607

 

Jeff Davis

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

506 Roberts Ave.,  Jennings LA 70546

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Police chief says suspect arrested in killing of 10-year-old was paroled from Angola last year

    Police chief says suspect arrested in killing of 10-year-old was paroled from Angola last year

    Friday, September 29 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-09-29 21:05:52 GMT
    Felton Thompson (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Felton Thompson (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Lake Charles Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the shooting that took place on N. Shattuck St over the weekend.

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the shooting that took place on N. Shattuck St over the weekend.

    More >>

  • Puerto Rico donation drop-off locations

    Puerto Rico donation drop-off locations

    Friday, September 29 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-09-29 20:28:27 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos
    The following items are in high demand for those in Puerto Rico: Diapers, non-perishable formula, baby wipes, bottles and nipples, Feminine care products. You have until October 11 to drop off donations. Below is a list of drop-off locations for Southwest Louisiana. Allen Parish 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM   8:30 AM - 4:00 PM (Sat) District 4 Fire Station 808 2nd Avenue Kinder, LA 70648 Di...More >>
    The following items are in high demand for those in Puerto Rico: Diapers, non-perishable formula, baby wipes, bottles and nipples, Feminine care products. You have until October 11 to drop off donations. Below is a list of drop-off locations for Southwest Louisiana. Allen Parish 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM   8:30 AM - 4:00 PM (Sat) District 4 Fire Station 808 2nd Avenue Kinder, LA 70648 Di...More >>

  • Early voting for SWLA begins Saturday, Sept. 30

    Early voting for SWLA begins Saturday, Sept. 30

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:41:17 GMT

    Early voting for the Oct. 14 state primary election will begin on Saturday, Sept. 30, for residents who want to vote early or will be out of the parish on election day. You can vote early at the following times and locations...

    More >>

    Early voting for the Oct. 14 state primary election will begin on Saturday, Sept. 30, for residents who want to vote early or will be out of the parish on election day. You can vote early at the following times and locations...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly