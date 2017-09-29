TDL: Week 5 high school football scores

KPLC is headed to Dry Creek tonight for our Game of the Week, a matchup between two run-heavy teams.

The Lake Arthur Tigers will visit the East Beauregard Trojans tonight. Lake Arthur is 2-1, coming off a 47-33 win over Vinton, while East Beauregard is 1-2, coming off a 34-28 loss to North Caddo.

While it's not a district game, it is East Beauregard's first return to Class 2A since 2012. East Beauregard was most recently in Class 1A after being in 2A from 2005 to 2012.

All 14 games tonight involving Southwest Louisiana high school football teams begin at 7 p.m.

Week 5 High School Football Games

Game of the Week (Class 2A)

Lake Arthur (2-1) at East Beauregard (1-2)

Others

Barbe (4-0) at Acadiana (4-0)

Washington-Marion (1-3) at Jennings (2-1)

Iowa (4-0) at Westlake (2-2)

Lake Charles College Prep (1-3) at St. Louis (1-3)

DeQuincy (2-2) at Kinder (2-2)

Hamilton Christian (1-2) at Elton (3-0)

Pickering (0-4) at DeRidder (2-1)

North Central (1-3) at Rosepine (3-1)

Grand Lake (1-2) at Oberlin (3-1)

Lafayette (0-4) at Sulphur (2-1)

Beau Chene (3-1) at Vinton (1-2)

Erath (0-4) at Welsh (3-0)

St. Edmund (3-1) at South Cameron (0-3)