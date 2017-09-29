TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 EB near Enterprise Blvd. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 EB near Enterprise Blvd.

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Accident on I-10 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-10 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

An 18-wheeler accident on I-10 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard is causing traffic to back up.

If possible, please find alternate routes.

Unknown injuries reported at this time.

KPLC will have updates as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 EB near Enterprise Blvd.

    TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 EB near Enterprise Blvd.

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:54:09 GMT
    Accident on I-10 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard (Source: Google maps)Accident on I-10 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard (Source: Google maps)

    An accident on I-10 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard is causing traffic to back up. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    An accident on I-10 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard is causing traffic to back up. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm day today, with cooler, and less humid conditions over the weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm day today, with cooler, and less humid conditions over the weekend

    Friday, September 29 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-09-29 15:58:58 GMT
    Beautiful weekend ahead!Beautiful weekend ahead!

    Through the rest of today, we will have very few clouds build up and we are not expecting any rain.  Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, however. By the evening hours and overnight, that is when we will begin to cool down and feel more like fall! Conditions should be very favorable for Friday Night football this evening. By tonight, rain chances will be down to zero percent. Skies will be clear and we’ll start the day with sunny skies on Saturday. 

    More >>

    Through the rest of today, we will have very few clouds build up and we are not expecting any rain.  Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, however. By the evening hours and overnight, that is when we will begin to cool down and feel more like fall! Conditions should be very favorable for Friday Night football this evening. By tonight, rain chances will be down to zero percent. Skies will be clear and we’ll start the day with sunny skies on Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Restless leg syndrome, easily diagnosed and treated

    Restless leg syndrome, easily diagnosed and treated

    Friday, September 29 2017 11:38 AM EDT2017-09-29 15:38:25 GMT
    Home sleep studies are now being offered as an initial screening tool for patients at risk of sleep apnea. (Source: KPLC)Home sleep studies are now being offered as an initial screening tool for patients at risk of sleep apnea. (Source: KPLC)

    According to the Sleep Center of Louisiana, seven to 10 percent of people in the country suffer from restless leg syndrome. 

    More >>

    According to the Sleep Center of Louisiana, seven to 10 percent of people in the country suffer from restless leg syndrome. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly