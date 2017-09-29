FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm day today, with cooler, and less humid conditions over the weekend

Through the rest of today, we will have very few clouds build up and we are not expecting any rain. Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, however. By the evening hours and overnight, that is when we will begin to cool down and feel more like fall! Conditions should be very favorable for Friday Night football this evening.

By tonight, rain chances will be down to zero percent. Skies will be clear and we’ll start the day with sunny skies on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s by morning. A few places north of I-10 could be in the 50s! It will feel very pleasant and comfortable overnight.

As we start the weekend on Saturday, we will have sunny skies. This should be a very beautiful day, as the sunny skies will persist, along with no rain chances. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs in the mid 80s. The biggest difference, and best part is the lack of humidity! The humidity will be much lower. Heat indices will only be in the mid to upper 80s! if there is any day to get outside, it is today!!

Unfortunately, Sunday will have slight changes. Temperatures will warm back up to the upper 80s near 90 degrees. This could be one of the last days with temperatures in the 90s for the year! Rain chances are still going to remain low, but we will have more clouds build up and could have a stray shower or two in the afternoon. Should still be a very nice day!

Early next week on Monday we will have rain chances go up to 20% with partly cloudy skies. Not everyone will see rain, as these showers will be very isolated. Temperatures will remain around the upper 80s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we should expect a few more showers in the afternoon. Especially on Tuesday, with rain chances up to 40%. Through the rest of the week, rain chances will slowly go back down and by the end of the week, we will be back to sunny skies! Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s during the week.

Both Maria and Lee are now tropical storms. They are expected to continue to weaken and head northeast toward the northern Atlantic. They pose no threat to the United States. There is an area of potential development east of Florida. This should not strengthen very much, if anything develops. This should only increase our rain chances with extra moisture by the middle of next week.

