Restless leg syndrome, easily diagnosed and treated

Home sleep studies are now being offered as an initial screening tool for patients at risk of sleep apnea. (Source: KPLC)

According to the Sleep Center of Louisiana, seven to 10 percent of people in the country suffer from restless leg syndrome.

It can ache, burn, tingle and can cause a number of issues.

Many times, something as simple as a small drop of iron in your blood can cause the problem.

Advances in medication make for an easy fix and there are nearly no complications associated with it.

Dr. Conner of the Sleep Center says many people can self-diagnose and doesn't require a lot of testing.

