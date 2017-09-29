FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity with a cooler start to the weekend

A weak front moved through Southwest Louisiana with the cooler and drier air gradually pushing through later this afternoon and evening and any leftover rain showers pushing southward into the Gulf of Mexico waters this morning.

Temperatures this morning are still a bit on the warm side in the lower to middle 70s and will warm back up to around 90 this afternoon thanks to plentiful sunshine, although humidity values will be lowering through the afternoon and it won’t feel as hot thanks to less of a heat index to factor in.

The weather should be fantastic tonight for high school football with temperatures falling into the 70s during game time with mostly clear skies and light northerly winds.

Sunny skies will build in for the weekend as lower humidity allows for a cooler start to Saturday with temperatures starting off in the lower to middle 60s and warming up into the upper 80s by afternoon. By Sunday, high pressure to the east will pull higher humidity back across the area with the chance of a few showers on the return by early next week.

The best chance of rain will move back in for Tuesday as a weak trough of low pressure moves westward across the northern Gulf and provides a better chance of scattered showers and storms for the area. Much of next week will be dry through and more humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Lee and Maria continue to move out over the north Atlantic and pose no threat to land, but an area of disturbed weather over western Cuba has a medium chance of tropical development over the next five days as it drifts northward off the east coast of Florida over the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry