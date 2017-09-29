Group provides free hunting/fishing trips for veterans and youth

An organization that makes hunting and fishing trips available to disabled veterans is in its second year in Southwest Louisiana. The group uses exotic outdoor adventures to say "thank you" to these vets. A few years ago, Vietnam veteran Bobby Hewitt was officially welcomed home. He went on an adventure with a group that helped veterans with exotic hunting trips.

"They brought me into theirs to honor me and treat me like a person again and welcome me home," said Hewitt. "The thought of what I could do back home for my fellow brother vets just intrigued me to no end."

So Hewitt organized his own chapter of Serve Outdoors and helped other fellow vets.

"I also went on an exotic hunt," said Ray Himel, a Vietnam veteran. "I was treated like a king and had a great time and felt like other veterans needed to feel this way also. Like you're welcome back in the world."

Serve Outdoors Bayou State takes veterans and youth on hunting and fishing trips to give them what they consider outdoor therapy.

"We have handicapped accessible box blinds where we can take veterans," said Himel. "Hunt for deer, hunt for pigs. There are hogs out on the lease. I think it would be a great experience for the veterans."

The group was also able to provide a hunt for Sulphur teen Colten Peveto before he died from a brain tumor two years ago.

"We were able to get Colten a 12 point buck over at a ranch," said Jared Hewitt. "That exact ranch is sponsoring us again this year and we will have an opportunity to go out there and do an exotic hunt."

Serve Outdoors Bayou Country is hoping to sponsor more hunting and fishing trips in the future. A fund raising dinner and auction will be held Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 6 pm at the Sulphur American Legion Hall. Tickets are available from Serve Outdoors at 337-912-5362.

