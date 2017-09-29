WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Lake Charles Sesquicentennial

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
For 60 years one of the Lake area's most popular festivals has been called on name, Contraband Days. It's been a topic of debate before, but now it has officially changed. Organizers have decided to give the event a new name, the Louisiana Pirate Festival. It's been 60 years of cannons, pirates, and games, but as those things stay the same, something else will be different. "It's just been a name I've been knowing for so long," said Hogan Stelly. ...More >>
Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...More >>
