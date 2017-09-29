WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Lake Charles Sesquicentennial

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

As the humanitarian crisis continues to unfold in Puerto Rico, reliable communication in a disaster is paramount. Ham radio operators are making sure communication stays strong for those on the ravaged island.

Louisiana is sending hundreds of its national guardsmen and emergency response officials to help with hurricane recovery efforts.

Early voting for the Oct. 14 election begins Saturday. It will continue every day, except Sunday, through Oct.7 from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Some parents are upset and voicing concern about a school bus that ran later than normal in Moss Bluff

For 60 years, one of the Lake area's most popular festivals has been called one name, Contraband Days. It's been a topic of debate before, but now it has officially changed.

An organization that makes hunting and fishing trips available to disabled veterans is in its second year in Southwest Louisiana.

The Lake Charles Sesquicentennial celebrations kick off tonight with an exhibit showcasing the city's history at Historic City Hall. A "Sesquicentennial Parade of Festivals" will roll down Ryan St. at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Plus, it's time to show our school spirit! Every week we will be showcasing the amazing students and teachers across Southwest Louisiana. This week our spirit school is Jennings High School.

And Hodges Gardens is set to close this Sunday, Oct. 1.

In weather, Friday will be a beautiful day! Temperatures will be slightly cooler, especially during the evening hours and overnight. We will not see any rain during the day as we have mostly sunny skies. There will also be lower humidity! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

