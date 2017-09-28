Ham radio operators working to help others in Puerto Rico

For 60 years one of the Lake area's most popular festivals has been called on name, Contraband Days. It's been a topic of debate before, but now it has officially changed. Organizers have decided to give the event a new name, the Louisiana Pirate Festival. It's been 60 years of cannons, pirates, and games, but as those things stay the same, something else will be different. "It's just been a name I've been knowing for so long," said Hogan Stelly. ...More >>
Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...More >>
For decades, colleges have made student recruitment an art. At McNeese State University, faculty members who have come up with unique recruitment initiatives were awarded for their ideas. One of those recognized was Dr. Kathleen Williams. She's an assistant professor of education in the Burton College of Education. Dr. Williams has started a "Geaux Teach" initiative which will bring 11th and 12th grade students interested in a career in education to th...More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has adjusted the cost of living in Louisiana which means families that receive SNAP benefits will see a small reduction in benefits beginning Oct. 1. The USDA adjusts SNAP benefits based on food costs in the U.S. every year and the cost of foods in USDA's Thrifty Food Plan, which is what SNAP benefits are based off, decreased slightly. The reduction in benefits ranges from 1 to 1.4 percent based on the number of people living ...More >>
