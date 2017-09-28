Ham radio operators working to help others in Puerto Rico

As the humanitarian crisis continues to unfold in Puerto Rico, reliable communication in a disaster is paramount. Ham radio operators are making sure communication stays strong for those on the ravaged island.

"Until something happens, it's like a book you stick on a shelf," said Chris Fuselier, a local amateur radio operator. "You forget about it until you need something."

Currently, there are dozens of volunteer amateur radio operators working in conjunction with the Red Cross in Puerto Rico.

"They're operating in shelters and as they get people in the shelters, they're helping to import all of the names into the online database," Fuselier said.

That database can be used to look up those displaced by disasters. It's a way for loved ones to reconnect and check-in.

For Fuselier, being an amateur radio operator might be one of the most practical hobbies to have.

"It's a hobby where we're preparing for the bad day scenario," Fuselier said. "And when it happens, we step up to the plate."

