Residents react to Contraband Days Festival name change

For 60 years one of the Lake area's most popular festivals has been called one name, Contraband Days.

It's been a topic of debate before, but now it has officially changed.

Organizers have decided to give the event a new name, the Louisiana Pirate Festival.

It's been 60 years of cannons, pirates, and games, but as those things stay the same, something else will be different.

"It's just been a name I've been knowing for so long," said Hogan Stelly.

The name, Contraband Days, is changing to something new, the Louisiana Pirate Festival

So what do residents think about the new name?

"I think it makes sense," said Amy Vick. "I mean if its centered around pirates people will understand that verses contraband days cause contraband could be anything."

"I mean I understand why they want to change it, they want to make it more family oriented, and I understand that but I also understand why people don't like the change, because it's been a thing," said Anthony Paim "It's been a Louisiana thing."

"I don't really care for the name," said Dennis Noel. "Didn't care for contraband name so go back to the table and find another name."

But some just want to know why.

"I just don't understand why they would want to change something that's been a thing in Louisiana," said Paim. "Something that a lot of people know as contraband."

KPLC reached out to those in charge of the festival. No one could meet for an interview, but the board of directors sent a statement saying:

"The words "Louisiana Pirate Festival" have been part of the branding and logo of the Contraband Days Festival since 2012. The festival's board voted to officially change the name of the festival to the Louisiana Pirate Festival to clearly market the event as Louisiana's premier pirate festival. It was a marketing decision as well as an opportunity to put more of a focus on the music, food, art and culture of Louisiana and showcase Louisiana's own talent.

At the end of the day, people will call it whatever they want.

"I might call it the pirate festival," said Paim.

"I'll probably still call it contraband," said Stelly.

"I'll call it the Pirate festival," said Vick.

"I will not call it neither one of them," said Noel. "I will just say a festival."

KPLC also reached out to the Buccaneers of Lake Charles who participate in the festival and they declined to comment on the name change.

