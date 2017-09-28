Sports Person of the Week - Luke Richard

Barbe, especially recently, has had major offensive success on the gridiron. The Bucs have continued that tradition by averaging 50 points per game in 2017. Quarterback Luke Richard has been the fire-starter for the area's top offense

"Luke has done an outstanding job for us,” Mike Cutrera said. “He shows up to work every day, he goes out and competes. He's managing the game well for us. He's throwing the ball well. He's just running the offense the way we want it run."



Richard has already threw for over 860 yards and has totaled 19 touchdowns in just four games. The duel-threat quarterback is on the track to challenge numerous school records including touchdowns in a season. Richard is on pace to score 61 touchdowns in a 13-game season.

"I really go into every game with the same mindset. To have fun, do my assignment,” Luke Richard added. “I'm always looking to break records, always looking to do great things with my team."

The junior is a leader for the Bucs and has established himself as someone the players and coaches can rely on.

"I definitely bring a lot of energy,” Richard stated. “I help the team out staying up when we come off a three and out. Have to punt the ball or something. I get back on the sidelines and make sure everyone is good, make sure everyone is calm and ready to go out next drive and put up points."

"He's a leader on the offense, even though he's a junior because he leads by example,” said Cutrera. “He goes out there and proves he can play and those other guys respond to that."

Since winning the quarterback job late in fall camp, Richard has focused on making the most of every opportunity.

"Play every snap like it's your last,” Richard said. “Just go out there and have fun and play ball like you were taught."

