New SNAP adjustments mean decrease in benefits

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has adjusted the cost of living in Louisiana which means families that receive SNAP benefits will see a small reduction in benefits beginning Oct. 1.

The USDA adjusts SNAP benefits based on food costs in the U.S. every year and the cost of foods in USDA's Thrifty Food Plan, which is what SNAP benefits are based off, decreased slightly.

The reduction in benefits ranges from 1 to 1.4 percent based on the number of people living in the household. The SNAP adjustments will impact residents who receive the minimum benefit amount while being unemployed, disabled, or elderly the most.

However, the adjustment also means those who are almost at the point of qualifying for assistance now can. The income limits for households will increase between 1.1 and 1.6 percent.

The table below illustrates the benefit changes:

A small number of SNAP recipients may see no change at all in their monthly benefit amounts.

