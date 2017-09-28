School bus delay blamed on multiple reasons

Parents and others are upset and voicing concern about a school bus that ran way later than normal yesterday in Moss Bluff. School officials say several factors contributed to a few students arriving home as late as seven fifteen in the evening. Some parents took to Facebook to express their outrage about how late the one school bus ran Wednesday. Said one parent on social media, "My six year old baby girl was on that bus...(and)finally got home at 6:45." Another co...More >>
Parents and others are upset and voicing concern about a school bus that ran way later than normal yesterday in Moss Bluff. School officials say several factors contributed to a few students arriving home as late as seven fifteen in the evening. Some parents took to Facebook to express their outrage about how late the one school bus ran Wednesday. Said one parent on social media, "My six year old baby girl was on that bus...(and)finally got home at 6:45." Another co...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the shooting that took place on N. Shattuck St over the weekend.More >>
The suspect accused of killing a 68-year-old Lake Charles man in August was indicted Thursday. Rolando A. Massingill, 29, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Wayne Reynaud. Related story here: Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide? Authorities say they found Reynaud dead from blunt force trauma in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street on August 9. Massingill was homeless with no known last address. Copyri...More >>
The suspect accused of killing a 68-year-old Lake Charles man in August was indicted Thursday. Rolando A. Massingill, 29, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Wayne Reynaud. Related story here: Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide? Authorities say they found Reynaud dead from blunt force trauma in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street on August 9. Massingill was homeless with no known last address. Copyri...More >>
The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is sending donations and emergency employees to assist in recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were bettered by Hurricanes Maria and Irma back-to-back within a matter of days. “Louisianans know all too well what our fellow Americans are going through as they work to recover from the devastating impacts of maj...More >>
The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is sending donations and emergency employees to assist in recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were bettered by Hurricanes Maria and Irma back-to-back within a matter of days. “Louisianans know all too well what our fellow Americans are going through as they work to recover from the devastating impacts of maj...More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a charge of fourth-offense DWI, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 23 at around 9:50 p.m. a CPSO deputy pulled over a truck traveling on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff for a traffic violation, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a charge of fourth-offense DWI, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 23 at around 9:50 p.m. a CPSO deputy pulled over a truck traveling on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff for a traffic violation, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.More >>