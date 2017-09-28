How was accused murderer, Felton Thompson, let out on parole?

Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles.

It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated battery.

He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation.

So how was he released on parole last year?

District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been considered for parole based on a new provision-- he served 20 percent of his sentence and he was over the age of 45-- making him eligible for parole.

It's part of the justice reinvestment program-- a new set of statutes highly criticized by law enforcement-- aimed at saving the state money spent on corrections.

“We're opening the doors of the state prison so that we can save money,” said DeRosier. “That was always what it was supposed to be. It's called justice reinvestment. I'm not sure about the justice and I can almost assure you there will be no reinvestment.”

This program focuses on getting nonviolent criminals out of prisons and back into society.

“The legislature went through every rabbit hole they could find to come up with theories to lower a number of time people that stay in prison and if they would do it for the right group of people, but you know that pendulum doesn't seem to stop in the center,” said DeRosier “They're going to release a whole lot of people that don't need to be released to the public.”

DeRosier says the Department of Corrections needs to pay closer attention to the histories of the non-violent criminals.

“Almost every one of the criminals studied, if not everyone, had violent crimes in their background and multiple offenses, so when they talk in terms of non-violent people these are the people they're talking about,” said DeRosier.

DeRosier says in November over 1,000 criminals will be released in the state, 51 of them in Calcasieu Parish.

“We're going to analyze each and every one of those to determine how much of a risk they may be to this community and address those issues accordingly,” said DeRosier.

Click HERE to read more about the Justice Reinvestment Package.

