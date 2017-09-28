How was accused murderer, Felton Thompson, let out on parole? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

How was accused murderer, Felton Thompson, let out on parole?

Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation) Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles.

It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated battery.

He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation.
So how was he released on parole last year?

District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been considered for parole based on a new provision-- he served 20 percent of his sentence and he was over the age of 45-- making him eligible for parole.

It's part of the justice reinvestment program-- a new set of statutes highly criticized by law enforcement-- aimed at saving the state money spent on corrections.

“We're opening the doors of the state prison so that we can save money,” said DeRosier. “That was always what it was supposed to be. It's called justice reinvestment. I'm not sure about the justice and I can almost assure you there will be no reinvestment.”

This program focuses on getting nonviolent criminals out of prisons and back into society.

“The legislature went through every rabbit hole they could find to come up with theories to lower a number of time people that stay in prison and if they would do it for the right group of people, but you know that pendulum doesn't seem to stop in the center,” said DeRosier “They're going to release a whole lot of people that don't need to be released to the public.”

DeRosier says the Department of Corrections needs to pay closer attention to the histories of the non-violent criminals.

“Almost every one of the criminals studied, if not everyone, had violent crimes in their background and multiple offenses, so when they talk in terms of non-violent people these are the people they're talking about,” said DeRosier.

DeRosier says in November over 1,000 criminals will be released in the state, 51 of them in Calcasieu Parish.

“We're going to analyze each and every one of those to determine how much of a risk they may be to this community and address those issues accordingly,” said DeRosier. 

Click HERE to read more about the Justice Reinvestment Package. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How was accused murderer, Felton Thompson, let out on parole?

    Thursday, September 28 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-09-29 02:51:29 GMT
    Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)Felton Thompson (Source: Department of Transportation)

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>

    Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...

    More >>

  • McNeese faculty recognized for outstanding achievement

    McNeese faculty recognized for outstanding achievement

    Thursday, September 28 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-09-29 02:48:29 GMT

    For decades, colleges have made student recruitment an art. At McNeese State University, faculty members who have come up with unique recruitment initiatives were awarded for their ideas. One of those recognized was Dr. Kathleen Williams. She's an assistant professor of education in the Burton College of Education. Dr. Williams has started a "Geaux Teach" initiative which will bring 11th and 12th grade students interested in a career in education to th...

    More >>

    For decades, colleges have made student recruitment an art. At McNeese State University, faculty members who have come up with unique recruitment initiatives were awarded for their ideas. One of those recognized was Dr. Kathleen Williams. She's an assistant professor of education in the Burton College of Education. Dr. Williams has started a "Geaux Teach" initiative which will bring 11th and 12th grade students interested in a career in education to th...

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front has arrived, bringing beautiful conditions for this weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front has arrived, bringing beautiful conditions for this weekend

    Thursday, September 28 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-09-29 02:47:09 GMT
    Cold front moves through this eveningCold front moves through this evening

    Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. The better chances for rain are along I-10 and south. Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. Skies will quickly be clearing and we will have clear skies late. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by early Friday morning. 

    More >>

    Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. The better chances for rain are along I-10 and south. Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. Skies will quickly be clearing and we will have clear skies late. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by early Friday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly