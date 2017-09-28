McNeese faculty recognized for outstanding achievement

For decades, colleges have made student recruitment an art.

At McNeese State University, faculty members who have come up with unique recruitment initiatives were awarded for their ideas.

One of those recognized was Dr. Kathleen Williams. She's an assistant professor of education in the Burton College of Education.

Dr. Williams has started a "Geaux Teach" initiative which will bring 11th and 12th-grade students interested in a career in education to the McNeese campus to tour facilities, attend teaching centered sessions, participate in creative contests and attend faculty/student Q&A sessions.

"We're hoping to really reach out to find people who are inspired to be teachers to inspire our youth," said Dr. Williams.

The Pinnacle Excellence Awards are presented by the parent company of L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.