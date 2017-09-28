McNeese faculty recognized for outstanding achievement

Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...More >>
Last night, Felton Thompson, the man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy was brought back to Lake Charles. It turns out, according to the DA's office in New Orleans, Thompson was found guilty in 1992 of two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm as a felon, and aggravated battery. He was sentenced to 99 years of hard labor in Angola without parole or probation. So how was he released on parole last year? District Attorney John DeRosier, thinks Thompson may have been cons...More >>
For decades, colleges have made student recruitment an art. At McNeese State University, faculty members who have come up with unique recruitment initiatives were awarded for their ideas. One of those recognized was Dr. Kathleen Williams. She's an assistant professor of education in the Burton College of Education. Dr. Williams has started a "Geaux Teach" initiative which will bring 11th and 12th grade students interested in a career in education to th...More >>
For decades, colleges have made student recruitment an art. At McNeese State University, faculty members who have come up with unique recruitment initiatives were awarded for their ideas. One of those recognized was Dr. Kathleen Williams. She's an assistant professor of education in the Burton College of Education. Dr. Williams has started a "Geaux Teach" initiative which will bring 11th and 12th grade students interested in a career in education to th...More >>
Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. The better chances for rain are along I-10 and south. Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. Skies will quickly be clearing and we will have clear skies late. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by early Friday morning.More >>
Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. The better chances for rain are along I-10 and south. Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. Skies will quickly be clearing and we will have clear skies late. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by early Friday morning.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has adjusted the cost of living in Louisiana which means families that receive SNAP benefits will see a small reduction in benefits beginning Oct. 1. The USDA adjusts SNAP benefits based on food costs in the U.S. every year and the cost of foods in USDA's Thrifty Food Plan, which is what SNAP benefits are based off, decreased slightly. The reduction in benefits ranges from 1 to 1.4 percent based on the number of people living ...More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has adjusted the cost of living in Louisiana which means families that receive SNAP benefits will see a small reduction in benefits beginning Oct. 1. The USDA adjusts SNAP benefits based on food costs in the U.S. every year and the cost of foods in USDA's Thrifty Food Plan, which is what SNAP benefits are based off, decreased slightly. The reduction in benefits ranges from 1 to 1.4 percent based on the number of people living ...More >>
Parents and others are upset and voicing concern about a school bus that ran way later than normal yesterday in Moss Bluff. School officials say several factors contributed to a few students arriving home as late as 7:15 p.m.More >>
Parents and others are upset and voicing concern about a school bus that ran way later than normal yesterday in Moss Bluff. School officials say several factors contributed to a few students arriving home as late as 7:15 p.m.More >>