DONATIONS NEEDED: Louisiana emergency teams heading to Puerto Ri - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DONATIONS NEEDED: Louisiana emergency teams heading to Puerto Rico are now accepting donations

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)

The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is sending donations and emergency employees to assist in recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were bettered by Hurricanes Maria and Irma back-to-back within a matter of days.

“Louisianans know all too well what our fellow Americans are going through as they work to recover from the devastating impacts of major back-to-back hurricanes, which is why we have wasted no time in answering their calls for help,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. 

To watch what Gov. John Bel Edwards had to say about the donation drive, click HERE.

The following donations are being accepted from now until Wednesday, Oct. 11:

  • Diapers
  • Non-perishable formula
  • Baby wipes
  • Bottles and nipples
  • Feminine care products

GOHSEP asks that you donate ONLY the items listed above. 

Donations can be dropped off at any location listed below in the five-parish area:

Allen (M-Sat 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

  • 808 2nd Avenue Kinder, LA 70648
  • 1421 Ward Road, Oakdale, LA 71463
  • 2495 Turner Road, Elizabeth, LA 70638
  • 313 Ford Street, Reeves, LA 70658

Beauregard (M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

  • 412 Bolivar Bishop Dr., DeRidder, LA 70634
  • 200 South Jefferson St., DeRidder, LA 70634 

Calcasieu (M-F 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

  • 1225 2nd Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Cameron (M-TH 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

  • 10090 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles, LA 70607

Vernon (W/TH/F 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.)

  • 518 South 3rd Street, Leesville, LA 71446

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Police chief says suspect arrested in killing of 10-year-old was paroled from Angola last year

    Police chief says suspect arrested in killing of 10-year-old was paroled from Angola last year

    Thursday, September 28 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-09-28 21:59:39 GMT
    Felton Thomas (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Felton Thomas (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Lake Charles Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the shooting that took place on N. Shattuck St over the weekend.

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the shooting that took place on N. Shattuck St over the weekend.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Suspect indicted on second-degree murder charge in Greenway Street killing

    Suspect indicted on second-degree murder charge in Greenway Street killing

    Thursday, September 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-09-28 21:45:59 GMT
    Rolando Massingill (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Rolando Massingill (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The suspect accused of killing a 68-year-old Lake Charles man in August was indicted Thursday.  Rolando A. Massingill, 29, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Wayne Reynaud.  Related story here: Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide? Authorities say they found Reynaud dead from blunt force trauma in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street on August 9. Massingill was homeless with no known last address. Copyri...

    More >>

    The suspect accused of killing a 68-year-old Lake Charles man in August was indicted Thursday.  Rolando A. Massingill, 29, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Wayne Reynaud.  Related story here: Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide? Authorities say they found Reynaud dead from blunt force trauma in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street on August 9. Massingill was homeless with no known last address. Copyri...

    More >>

  • DONATIONS NEEDED: Louisiana emergency teams heading to Puerto Rico are now accepting donations

    DONATIONS NEEDED: Louisiana emergency teams heading to Puerto Rico are now accepting donations

    Thursday, September 28 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-09-28 21:28:26 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is sending donations and emergency employees to assist in recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were bettered by Hurricanes Maria and Irma back-to-back within a matter of days. “Louisianans know all too well what our fellow Americans are going through as they work to recover from the devastating impacts of maj...

    More >>

    The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is sending donations and emergency employees to assist in recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were bettered by Hurricanes Maria and Irma back-to-back within a matter of days. “Louisianans know all too well what our fellow Americans are going through as they work to recover from the devastating impacts of maj...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly