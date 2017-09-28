DONATIONS NEEDED: Louisiana emergency teams heading to Puerto Rico are now accepting donations

The Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is sending donations and emergency employees to assist in recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were bettered by Hurricanes Maria and Irma back-to-back within a matter of days.

“Louisianans know all too well what our fellow Americans are going through as they work to recover from the devastating impacts of major back-to-back hurricanes, which is why we have wasted no time in answering their calls for help,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The following donations are being accepted from now until Wednesday, Oct. 11:

Diapers

Non-perishable formula

Baby wipes

Bottles and nipples

Feminine care products

GOHSEP asks that you donate ONLY the items listed above.

Donations can be dropped off at any location listed below in the five-parish area:

Allen (M-Sat 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

808 2nd Avenue Kinder, LA 70648

1421 Ward Road, Oakdale, LA 71463

2495 Turner Road, Elizabeth, LA 70638

313 Ford Street, Reeves, LA 70658

Beauregard (M-F 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

412 Bolivar Bishop Dr., DeRidder, LA 70634

200 South Jefferson St., DeRidder, LA 70634

Calcasieu (M-F 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

1225 2nd Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Cameron (M-TH 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

10090 Gulf Hwy., Lake Charles, LA 70607

Vernon (W/TH/F 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.)

518 South 3rd Street, Leesville, LA 71446

