Suspect indicted on second-degree murder charge in Greenway Stre - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The suspect accused of killing a 68-year-old Lake Charles man in August was indicted Thursday. Rolando A. Massingill, 29, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Wayne Reynaud. Related story here: Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide? Authorities say they found Reynaud dead from blunt force trauma in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street on August 9. Massingill was homeless with no known last address. Copyri...More >>
The suspect accused of killing a 68-year-old Lake Charles man in August was indicted Thursday. Rolando A. Massingill, 29, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Wayne Reynaud. Related story here: Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide? Authorities say they found Reynaud dead from blunt force trauma in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street on August 9. Massingill was homeless with no known last address. Copyri...More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a charge of fourth-offense DWI, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 23 at around 9:50 p.m. a CPSO deputy pulled over a truck traveling on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff for a traffic violation, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.More >>
A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a charge of fourth-offense DWI, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 23 at around 9:50 p.m. a CPSO deputy pulled over a truck traveling on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff for a traffic violation, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.More >>
Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. The better chances for rain are along I-10 and south. Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. Skies will quickly be clearing and we will have clear skies late. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by early Friday morning.More >>
Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. The better chances for rain are along I-10 and south. Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. Skies will quickly be clearing and we will have clear skies late. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by early Friday morning.More >>
A Lake Charles cardiologist was in the right place at the right time, at an out-of-state tournament last year.More >>
A Lake Charles cardiologist was in the right place at the right time, at an out-of-state tournament last year.More >>
A locally owned and family-operated attraction, The Lost Hollows is the largest outdoor haunt in Lake Charles.More >>
A locally owned and family-operated attraction, The Lost Hollows is the largest outdoor haunt in Lake Charles.More >>