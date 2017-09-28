Suspect indicted on second-degree murder charge in Greenway Stre - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The suspect accused of killing a 68-year-old Lake Charles man in August was indicted Thursday.

Rolando A. Massingill, 29, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Wayne Reynaud.

Authorities say they found Reynaud dead from blunt force trauma in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street on August 9.

Massingill was homeless with no known last address, police said.

