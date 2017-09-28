Suspect indicted on second-degree murder charge in Greenway Stre - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Suspect indicted on second-degree murder charge in Greenway Stre - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Breaking

Suspect indicted on second-degree murder charge in Greenway Street killing

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Rolando Anthony Massingill (Source: KPLC) Rolando Anthony Massingill (Source: KPLC)

The suspect accused of killing a 68-year-old Lake Charles man in August was indicted Thursday. 

Rolando A. Massingill, 29, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Wayne Reynaud. 

Related story here: Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide

Authorities say they found Reynaud dead from blunt force trauma in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street on August 9.

Massingill was homeless with no known last address, police said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Breaking

    Suspect indicted on second-degree murder charge in Greenway Street killing

    Suspect indicted on second-degree murder charge in Greenway Street killing

    Thursday, September 28 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-09-28 19:51:10 GMT
    Rolando Anthony Massingill (Source: KPLC)Rolando Anthony Massingill (Source: KPLC)

    The suspect accused of killing a 68-year-old Lake Charles man in August was indicted Thursday.  Rolando A. Massingill, 29, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Wayne Reynaud.  Related story here: Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide? Authorities say they found Reynaud dead from blunt force trauma in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street on August 9. Massingill was homeless with no known last address. Copyri...

    More >>

    The suspect accused of killing a 68-year-old Lake Charles man in August was indicted Thursday.  Rolando A. Massingill, 29, was indicted for the second-degree murder of Wayne Reynaud.  Related story here: Authorities apprehend 'armed and dangerous' suspect in E. Greenway St. homicide? Authorities say they found Reynaud dead from blunt force trauma in the 100 block of E. Greenway Street on August 9. Massingill was homeless with no known last address. Copyri...

    More >>

  • Lake Charles man arrested on fourth-offense DWI charge

    Lake Charles man arrested on fourth-offense DWI charge

    Thursday, September 28 2017 2:19 PM EDT2017-09-28 18:19:44 GMT
    Tate A. Hue (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Tate A. Hue (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a charge of fourth-offense DWI, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 23 at around 9:50 p.m. a CPSO deputy pulled over a truck traveling on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff for a traffic violation, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.

    More >>

    A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a charge of fourth-offense DWI, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 23 at around 9:50 p.m. a CPSO deputy pulled over a truck traveling on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff for a traffic violation, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives today, bringing beautiful conditions for this weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives today, bringing beautiful conditions for this weekend

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-09-28 15:58:49 GMT
    Cold front moves through this eveningCold front moves through this evening

    Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. The better chances for rain are along I-10 and south. Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. Skies will quickly be clearing and we will have clear skies late. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by early Friday morning. 

    More >>

    Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. The better chances for rain are along I-10 and south. Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. Skies will quickly be clearing and we will have clear skies late. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by early Friday morning. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly