Lake Charles man arrested on fourth-offense DWI charge

A Lake Charles man has been arrested on the charge of fourth-offense DWI, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

On Sept. 23 at around 9:50 p.m. a CPSO deputy pulled over a truck traveling on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff for a traffic violation, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.

When the deputy spoke with the driver, Tate A. Hue, 42, of Lake Charles, he detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the truck. The deputy also saw that Hue had glossy eyes.

When the deputy asked Hue if he'd had anything to drink, he at first said no, but then told the deputy he'd had six beers before driving, said McGee.

Hue, who has three prior DWI convictions, refused to perform a standard field sobriety test. He was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to take a breath intoxilyzer test, which he also refused, said McGee.

Hue was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI fourth-offense, modification of exhaust systems, and turning movements required.

Judge Clayton Davis set Hue's bond at $20,600 under the conditions that he can't operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and that he must wear an alcohol-detecting ankle bracelet.

CPSO Deputy Cpl. Travis Killmer is the arresting deputy on the case.

