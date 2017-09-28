Lake Charles man arrested on fourth-offense DWI charge

A Lake Charles man has been arrested on a charge of fourth-offense DWI, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. On Sept. 23 at around 9:50 p.m. a CPSO deputy pulled over a truck traveling on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff for a traffic violation, said CPSO spokesman Cmdr. James McGee.More >>
Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. The better chances for rain are along I-10 and south. Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. Skies will quickly be clearing and we will have clear skies late. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by early Friday morning.More >>
A Lake Charles cardiologist was in the right place at the right time, at an out-of-state tournament last year.More >>
A locally owned and family-operated attraction, The Lost Hollows is the largest outdoor haunt in Lake Charles.More >>
A Lake Charles woman is praying her family in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands is safe after Hurricane Maria flattened the Caribbean. "It's such a helpless feeling because you don't know if there's a tomorrow for them," said Vicky Womack. Womack said the last time she spoke with one of her sisters was the day Maria hit the region - over a week ago. "I keep hearing she's with a relative," Womack said. "It's hear-say." To make the situation...More >>
