FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front arrives today, bringing beautiful conditions for this weekend

Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. The better chances for rain are along I-10 and south. Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s.

By tonight, rain chances will be low. Skies will quickly be clearing and we will have clear skies late. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by early Friday morning. A few places north of I-10 could be in the 60s. It will still feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity.

Friday will be a beautiful day! Now that the cold front has come through, the temperatures will be slightly cooler, especially during the evening hours and overnight. We will not see any rain during the day as we have mostly sunny skies. There will also be lower humidity! That will be the biggest difference from the cold front. Saturday should be even better with lower temperatures and more sunny skies! Overnight lows over the weekend, we will be nice and cool with lows in the mid 60s. A few places north of I-10 could see the 50s!

Unfortunately, Sunday will have changes. Temperatures will warm back up to the upper 80s. The cold front is serving more as a tease right now with temperatures quickly warming back up, but this will be the first of many cold fronts that will make their way through southwest Louisiana. So don’t get discouraged about the warmer temperatures. Rain chances are still limited as we finish our weekend.

Early next week we will have temperatures in the upper 80s and rain chances start at 30%. There will likely be a few isolated showers that pop up, particularly in the afternoon. We are monitoring a low pressure center that may form near Florida and bring moisture to our viewing area. That will increase the rain chances and humidity.

Maria is has weakened and is now a tropical storm. Maria is no threat to the United States as it continues to head northeast while staying well east of the New England coast. Lee is now a category two hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic. Lee is expected to continue heading northeast toward the northern Atlantic and will weaken during its track. Therefore, it has no threat to the United States.

