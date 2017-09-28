Cardiologist meets man whose life he saved on the tennis court

A Lake Charles cardiologist was in the right place at the right time, at an out-of-state tournament last year. Earlier this month, David Simmons of Huntsville, Alabama, met cardiologist Dr. King White for the first time. He came to Lake Charles to thank White for saving his life. It was September 16, 2016, that Simmons went into cardiac arrest on a North Carolina tennis court. White was summoned from a nearby court.

"I felt for his pulse," said White. "There was no pulse. So I knew he was in cardiac arrest. So I started CPR and I called out for someone to go into the fitness center and get an AED."

An AED or automated external defibrillator, is a portable device that checks the heart rhythm and sends an electric shock to the heart.

"It identified ventricular fibrillation," recalled White. "That's where the heart just fibrillates and is not beating. It's just quivering. So it delivered a shock immediately to his heart. within seconds I could feel a pulse. It restored his heartbeat and his blood pressure."

Simmons had no history of heart problems. His doctors later found 90, 70 and 50 percent blockages in three arteries.

"I was kind of stunned," said Simmons. "I didn't know I had that kind of a problem and when I started talking to the doctors and nurses they said most people don't survive that. It was a miracle for me."

"It's pretty easy to use," said White, of the AED. "Any layman can do it."

Simmons had bypass surgery and is back on the tennis court.

"I kid my team mates now," said Simmons. "I said we're getting a cardiologist on our team. I said when we travel, we're going to have a cardiologist on our team."

White says this is the first time he's used an automated external defibrillator outside the hospital. He says only 17-percent of patients survive an out of hospital cardiac arrest without the help of an A-E-D.

