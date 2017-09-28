FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A more fall-like feel on the way this weekend

Temperatures are again on the warm side, well above average for a late-September morning here across Southwest Louisiana and the added humidity is making it feel even more uncomfortable. Radar is clear but a few isolated storms could develop through the day today ahead of a cool front located across northern Louisiana.

The front will continue to slowly push southeastward through the day, moving through Southwest Louisiana by tonight, although little to no rain is expected as the front moves through. Rain chances will remain low at 20%, with high temperatures today warming back up into the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s this afternoon.

Lows tonight will only fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s with gradually lower humidity building in on Friday making for a less oppressive heat tomorrow. The coolest morning will be Saturday and Sunday with lows well into the lower to middle 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Tropical moisture will get pushed westward across the northern Gulf Coast next week and provide better rain chances for our area, especially by Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will begin to go up a bit next week with highs back in the upper 80s and higher humidity also on the return.

Maria and Lee continue to move away from the U.S. in the northern Atlantic, with a new area to watch south of Florida for possible tropical development over the next few days. The National Hurricane Center gives this area a medium chance of tropical development over the next five days as models show a weak area low pressure moving up the Florida peninsula over the weekend. This system does not look to move toward Southwest Louisiana, but some of the associated moisture could mean higher rain chances for our area next week as some of the leftover rain gets pushed westward next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry