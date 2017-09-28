Into The Woods: Exploring The Lost Hollows ahead of its opening - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Into The Woods: Exploring The Lost Hollows ahead of its opening

(Source: The Lost Hollows FB page) (Source: The Lost Hollows FB page)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Doors open on Friday... err, should we say trails. The Lost Hollows kicks off its season of scare tomorrow, September 29.

A locally owned and family-operated attraction, The Lost Hollows is the largest outdoor haunt in Lake Charles.

In order to enter, you must wear closed-toe shoes to enter the trails.

Those attending it all starts at the Spirit Halloween store located on Derek Drive; from there the shuttle lines start at 6:00 p.m., shuttles do not depart until around 7:00 p.m. Trails open at sunset. 

Shuttles stop a half hour before the closing time, and ticket sales may stop sooner if capacity is reached earlier. 

Deadly Pines closes when the last victim exits. 

For more information, click HERE.

