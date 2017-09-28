WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Opioid epidemic

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Louisiana Department of Health says drug manufacturers should pay for the state's opioid epidemic.

Governor John Bel Edwards may not agree with the Saints protest, but he says the team will still get money from the state.

The man accused of killing a 10-year-old Lake Charles boy and seriously wounding a 17-year-old is now back in Lake Charles.

Those communications problems are an issue for a Lake Charles woman as she desperately tries to reach family struck in Puerto Rico as the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Lake Charles cardiologist was in the right place at the right time, at an out-of-state tournament last year. In this week's Hometown Hero, find out how the question, "Is there a doctor in the house?" helped save the life of an Alabama man.

With Halloween just a month away, it's time to be afraid, very afraid. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live from the woods of the Lost Hollows with a sneak peek.

As the economy continues to grow in Lake Charles and surrounding areas, demand for housing continues to increase, and prices are doing the same. Now, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's housing department is hoping some homeowners will consider becoming Section 8 landlords to help.

Plus, six McNeese State University professors will be receiving "Pinnacle Excellence Awards" today. The awards recognize outstanding faculty achievement and are given by the Pinnacle Entertainment Foundation.

And you can join a statewide donation drive to help Hurricane Maria survivors in Puerto Rico. The donation drive will run until Wednesday, Oct. 11.

In weather, Thursday will start off with partly cloudy skies and will be another warm day with highs in the low 90s. A cold front will push through sometime in the late afternoon to the early evening hours. So it will still feel like summer, more than fall. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

