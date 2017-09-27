Lake Charles woman tirelessly trying to communicate with family - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles woman tirelessly trying to communicate with family after Maria

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Lake Charles woman is praying her family in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands is safe after Hurricane Maria flattened the Caribbean. 

"It's such a helpless feeling because you don't know if there's a tomorrow for them," said Vicky Womack.

Womack said the last time she spoke with one of her sisters was the day Maria hit the region - over a week ago.

"I keep hearing she's with a relative," Womack said. "It's hear-say."

To make the situation even more dire, one of Womack's cousins delivered a baby the morning Maria hit Puerto Rico. Fortunately, the baby boy is doing just fine.

"His name is Sebastian Antonio," Womack said.

 As Maria has left much of the Caribbean without power, communicating has been a severe challenge for Womack. She said she'll get an occasional text or phone call from family members, as there are brief moments of cell service.

"I guess miracles happen because I called and they picked up," Womack said. "They are in good spirits, but you can hear the worry and concern."

Womack said she wants to think the government is working its hardest to bring aid to the millions displaced by Maria. Nonetheless, being unable to directly help her family is painful for Womack.

"Let's get the people the help they need," Womack said. "I just want to let people know the need is there."

Right now, she is preparing care packages to send to the region. She said people are in desperate need of flashlights, batteries, wet wipes and diapers.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lake Charles woman tirelessly trying to communicate with family after Maria

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-09-28 03:47:35 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    A Lake Charles woman is praying her family in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands is safe after Hurricane Maria flattened the Caribbean.  "It's such a helpless feeling because you don't know if there's a tomorrow for them," said Vicky Womack. Womack said the last time she spoke with one of her sisters was the day Maria hit the region - over a week ago. "I keep hearing she's with a relative," Womack said. "It's hear-say." To make the situation...

    More >>

    A Lake Charles woman is praying her family in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands is safe after Hurricane Maria flattened the Caribbean.  "It's such a helpless feeling because you don't know if there's a tomorrow for them," said Vicky Womack. Womack said the last time she spoke with one of her sisters was the day Maria hit the region - over a week ago. "I keep hearing she's with a relative," Womack said. "It's hear-say." To make the situation...

    More >>

  • CPPJ housing department in need of Section 8 landlords

    CPPJ housing department in need of Section 8 landlords

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-09-28 02:52:45 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    As the economy continues to grow in Lake Charles and surrounding areas, demand for housing continues to increase, and prices are doing the same.  That has created difficulty for those looking for affordable housing.  Now the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's housing department is hoping some home owners will consider becoming Section 8 landlords to help.  Back in July, hundreds of people were waiting to apply for Section 8 housing. "It's a struggle everyday,"...

    More >>

    As the economy continues to grow in Lake Charles and surrounding areas, demand for housing continues to increase, and prices are doing the same.  That has created difficulty for those looking for affordable housing.  Now the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's housing department is hoping some home owners will consider becoming Section 8 landlords to help.  Back in July, hundreds of people were waiting to apply for Section 8 housing. "It's a struggle everyday,"...

    More >>

  • Early morning motorcycle crash claims life of DeQuincy man

    Early morning motorcycle crash claims life of DeQuincy man

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-09-27 23:54:23 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    A DeQuincy man died Wednesday after an early morning crash involving a motorcycle, according to James Anderson, spokesman for the Louisiana State Police. The two-vehicle crash happened north of Sulphur on La. 27 and Jim Pickens Road shortly after 5 a.m. Upon investigation, troopers discovered a 2013 Dodge Journey Driven by Gustavo Corpus, 24, of Weslaco, Texas, was driving east on Jim Pickens Road and when Corpus attempted to make a turn he traveled into the path of a southboun...More >>
    A DeQuincy man died Wednesday after an early morning crash involving a motorcycle, according to James Anderson, spokesman for the Louisiana State Police. The two-vehicle crash happened north of Sulphur on La. 27 and Jim Pickens Road shortly after 5 a.m. Upon investigation, troopers discovered a 2013 Dodge Journey Driven by Gustavo Corpus, 24, of Weslaco, Texas, was driving east on Jim Pickens Road and when Corpus attempted to make a turn he traveled into the path of a southboun...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly