Lake Charles woman tirelessly trying to communicate with family after Maria

A Lake Charles woman is praying her family in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands is safe after Hurricane Maria flattened the Caribbean.

"It's such a helpless feeling because you don't know if there's a tomorrow for them," said Vicky Womack.

Womack said the last time she spoke with one of her sisters was the day Maria hit the region - over a week ago.

"I keep hearing she's with a relative," Womack said. "It's hear-say."

To make the situation even more dire, one of Womack's cousins delivered a baby the morning Maria hit Puerto Rico. Fortunately, the baby boy is doing just fine.

"His name is Sebastian Antonio," Womack said.

As Maria has left much of the Caribbean without power, communicating has been a severe challenge for Womack. She said she'll get an occasional text or phone call from family members, as there are brief moments of cell service.

"I guess miracles happen because I called and they picked up," Womack said. "They are in good spirits, but you can hear the worry and concern."

Womack said she wants to think the government is working its hardest to bring aid to the millions displaced by Maria. Nonetheless, being unable to directly help her family is painful for Womack.

"Let's get the people the help they need," Womack said. "I just want to let people know the need is there."

Right now, she is preparing care packages to send to the region. She said people are in desperate need of flashlights, batteries, wet wipes and diapers.

