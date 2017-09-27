CPPJ housing department in need of Section 8 landlords

As the economy continues to grow in Lake Charles and surrounding areas, demand for housing continues to increase, and prices are doing the same.

That has created difficulty for those looking for affordable housing.

Now the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's housing department is hoping some home owners will consider becoming Section 8 landlords to help.

Back in July, hundreds of people were waiting to apply for Section 8 housing.

"It's a struggle everyday," said Lakeisha Johnson. "I mean you work just to pay rent, and when you pay rent you can't take care of your kids."

With the Lake area's economic growth, it's made finding affordable housing a struggle for many.

"With rent (it's) like 700, 750, like 800," said one applicant.

And for some places it's higher than that.

With more people turning to Section 8, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's housing department is also facing difficulties.

"We're in need of more Section 8 landlords to accommodate the Section 8 tenants that we have," said housing inspector James Deblanc.

Deblanc says their need for landlords isn't just within the city.

"We're really really struggling with the outside," he said. "We really need more outside city limit landlords."

So what does it take to become a Section 8 landlord? Fill out a homeowner's packet and provide proof of insurance and home ownership, and that's it.

"Once you fill it out we get you into our system... and then we set up the inspection."

The rates are different than what you would get in an open market but Deblanc says there are some benefits to becoming a Section 8 landlord.

"We pay the majority of the rent so you'll get your money on time each month," said Deblanc.

Most of those in that long line for help were women with children, and Deblanc says they make up the majority of their tenants.

With the housing department only having about 120 landlords, Deblanc is hoping to increase that number soon.

"You're helping your community directly," he said. "The middle man is taken out, you can build relationships with your tenants, with us you can build relationships not only with your tenant but with the program."

The Calcasieu Parish housing department will be hosting a landlord recruitment and retention session this Saturday in Lake Charles.

