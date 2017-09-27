Dorsey League 3-on-3 Youth Basketball League kicks off in October

RD Hoopsource is proud to introduce its inaugural Dorsey League 3-on-3 Fall Youth Basketball League. The league is a four week season with two games played every Saturday in October (eight games total). The program offers players new to basketball the opportunity to experience the game in a less intimidating setting, and allows seasoned players to hone their skills in time for their rec league, middle school, or high school season.

3-on-3 allows players to learn the proper way to move, cut and play without the ball, while also holding them accountable for guarding their man. It also teaches players how to compete with each other without taking plays off. The Dorsey League is formed for players to have fun, but also focus on the fundamentals of basketball.

Registration is now open and start up is only a little over a week away.

Registration deadline is October 1st. First game kicks off October 7th.

For details contact Coach Dorsey via e-mail at dorsey@rdhoopsource.com or on his Facebook Page RD Hoop Source Academy LLC.

