Early morning motorcycle crash claims life of DeQuincy man

A DeQuincy man died Wednesday after an early morning crash involving a motorcycle, according to James Anderson, spokesman for the Louisiana State Police.

The two-vehicle crash happened north of Sulphur on La. 27 and Jim Pickens Road shortly after 5 a.m.

Upon investigation, troopers discovered a 2013 Dodge Journey Driven by Gustavo Corpus, 24, of Weslaco, Texas, was driving east on Jim Pickens Road and when Corpus attempted to make a turn he traveled into the path of a southbound 2007 Yamaha motorcycle, Anderson said.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Steffan R. Hardesty, 24, of DeQuincy. Hardesty was transported from the scene with serious injuries and later died.

Corpus was charged with failure to yield at a stop sign, and driving with a suspended license. The helmet Hardesty was wearing was an approved helmet and routine toxicology samples have been collected.

The crash remains under investigation.

