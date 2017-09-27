UPDATE: Coastal Staffing workers seek legal advice

The Lake Charles Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the shooting that took place on N. Shattuck St over the weekend.More >>
Donations are being sought for victims affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.More >>
Donations are being sought for victims affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.More >>
In just 45 days, Gage Meche will get his wish of going to Disney World.More >>
In just 45 days, Gage Meche will get his wish of going to Disney World.More >>
Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. We will start with partly cloudy skies this evening, becoming mostly clear late. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. A few places north of I-10 could be in the 60s.More >>
Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. We will start with partly cloudy skies this evening, becoming mostly clear late. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. A few places north of I-10 could be in the 60s.More >>