FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple more days of summer weather before our cold front arrives late Thursday

Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s.

By tonight, rain chances will be low. We will start with partly cloudy skies this evening, becoming mostly clear late. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. A few places north of I-10 could be in the 60s. It will still feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity.

Thursday, will start off with partly cloudy skies and will be another warm day with highs in the low 90s. A cold front will push through sometime in the late afternoon to the early evening hours. So it will still feel like summer, more than fall. The good news is, we should not see any rain, with only a 20% chance for showers Thursday.

Friday will be a beautiful day! The temperatures will be a little cooler, especially during the evening hours and overnight. We will not see any rain during the day as we have mostly sunny skies. There will also be lower humidity! Saturday should be even better with lower temperatures and more sunny skies! Overnight lows over the weekend, we will be nice and cool with lows in the mid 60s. A few places north of I-10 could see the 50s!

Unfortunately, Sunday will have changes. Temperatures will warm back up to the upper 80s. The cold front is serving more as a tease right now with temperatures quickly warming back up, but this will be the first of many cold fronts that will make their way through southwest Louisiana. So don’t get discouraged about the warmer temperatures.

Early next week we will have temperatures in the upper 80s and rain chances low at 20%. There could be a few isolated showers that pop up, particularly in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be back in the low 70s.

Maria is currently a category one hurricane, and is gradually weakening and is also turning back to the north out towards the Atlantic, while staying well east of the New England coast. It does not have any threat to southwest Louisiana. Lee is a major category three hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic. Lee is expected to head northeast toward the northern Atlantic, therefore it has no threat to the United States.

