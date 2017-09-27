HOW YOU CAN HELP: Puerto Rico Disaster Relief

Donations are being sought for victims affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The following supplies and items are needed:

Diapers

New baby bottles with nipples/bottles with liners

New sippy cups

Diaper cream

Infant formula (power only, no liquids)

Wipes

Feminine hygiene products (tampons, pads, panty liners)

Cameron Parish officials will be collecting these items beginning Sept. 8 until Oct. 10, Monday to Thursday.

The items can be dropped off at Grand Lake Parish Barn located at 10090 Gulf Highway.

Officials are requesting all donated items to be new in original packaging and unopened.

No liquids, clothes, food items, water or monetary donations will be accepted.

