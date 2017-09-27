HOW YOU CAN HELP: Puerto Rico Disaster Relief - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

HOW YOU CAN HELP: Puerto Rico Disaster Relief

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Puerto Rico Disaster Relief (Source: Cameron Parish OEP) Puerto Rico Disaster Relief (Source: Cameron Parish OEP)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Donations are being sought for victims affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The following supplies and items are needed:

  • Diapers
  • New baby bottles with nipples/bottles with liners
  • New sippy cups
  • Diaper cream
  • Infant formula (power only, no liquids)
  • Wipes
  • Feminine hygiene products (tampons, pads, panty liners)

Cameron Parish officials will be collecting these items beginning Sept. 8 until Oct. 10, Monday to Thursday. 

The items can be dropped off at Grand Lake Parish Barn located at 10090 Gulf Highway.

Officials are requesting all donated items to be new in original packaging and unopened.

No liquids, clothes, food items, water or monetary donations will be accepted.

