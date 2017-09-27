Gage Meche gets his wish from 'Give A Wish,' now you can help raise money

In just 45 days, Gage Meche will get his wish of going to Disney World.

It's exciting for him, but to his family, it's so much more and it couldn't have been done without Give-A-Wish.

On Oct. 14, the first-ever Skeet Shoot competition will take place in Welsh to help raise money to grant more wishes.

Money from the event will go to Give-A-Wish, Lake Charles Shriners Transportation and The Grand Lodge Dyslexia Training Program.

If you'd like to sign up, go to www.marshshootout.com.

