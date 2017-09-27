WATCH LIVE: LCPD to give update on N. Shattuck St. shooting that - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: LCPD to give update on N. Shattuck St. shooting that killed 10-year-old boy

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the shooting that took place on N. Shattuck St over the weekend.

A 10-year-old boy, Jaylyn Citizen, was killed in the incident while a 17-year-old boy was transported to a Lafayette hospital for treatment.

