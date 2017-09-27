Westlake PD asking for help identifying suspect in gas station burglary

Through the rest of today, we will have a few clouds build up and we may have a few isolated showers develop in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, though. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, then will cool down after sunset to the low 70s. By tonight, rain chances will be low. We will start with partly cloudy skies this evening, becoming mostly clear late. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. A few places north of I-10 could be in the 60s.More >>
Donations are being sought for victims affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
The Westlake Police Department has released a photo of a theft suspect in the hopes that someone in the public will be able to help identify the person. Police Chief Chris Wilrye says the Valero gas stations was burglarized around midnight.
Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman Sgt. James Anderson said the agency is investigating the crash involving a Dodge Journey and a motorcycle.
The annual Gallery Promenade sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will be taking place this Friday. The event will kick-off at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. for the Sesquicentennial year's celebration. The focus of the event is to draw residents and visitors into local galleries, shops and museums. This year, seventeen galleries, venues and shops across Lake Charles are participating. From the Paramount Room at Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank, The Art Fa...
