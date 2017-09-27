Westlake PD asking for help identifying suspect in gas station burglary

The Westlake Police Department has released a photo of a theft suspect in the hopes that someone in the public will be able to help identify the person.

Police Chief Chris Wilrye says the Valero gas stations was burglarized around midnight.

Willrye asked anyone with information to call 337-433-4151, Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222 or send a message through the Westlake Police Department's Facebook page.

