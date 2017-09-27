TRAFFIC: Accident on La. 27 at Jim Pickens Road causing traffic congestion

High school students who are interested in earning college credit should talk to their school counselors about signing up.More >>
High school students who are interested in earning college credit should talk to their school counselors about signing up.More >>
A stalled vehicle on I-210 westbound at the Prien Lake Bridge is causing traffic to back up. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A stalled vehicle on I-210 westbound at the Prien Lake Bridge is causing traffic to back up. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The annual Gallery Promenade sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will be taking place this Friday. The event will kick-off at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. for the Sesquicentennial year's celebration. The focus of the event is to draw residents and visitors into local galleries, shops and museums. This year, seventeen galleries, venues and shops across Lake Charles are participating. From the Paramount Room at Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank, The Art Fa...More >>
The annual Gallery Promenade sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will be taking place this Friday. The event will kick-off at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. for the Sesquicentennial year's celebration. The focus of the event is to draw residents and visitors into local galleries, shops and museums. This year, seventeen galleries, venues and shops across Lake Charles are participating. From the Paramount Room at Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank, The Art Fa...More >>
With all the new development and contractors working in our area, there's a chance one of them could hit a gas line causing major problems. "We have gas lines that run all through this area," said CenterPoint Energy operations supervisor, Jeffrey Pike. "All through these parishes." With Southwest Louisiana's growth and construction picking up, there's a possibility one of these gas lines could be hit. "There can be explosions," said sales m...More >>
With all the new development and contractors working in our area, there's a chance one of them could hit a gas line causing major problems. "We have gas lines that run all through this area," said CenterPoint Energy operations supervisor, Jeffrey Pike. "All through these parishes." With Southwest Louisiana's growth and construction picking up, there's a possibility one of these gas lines could be hit. "There can be explosions," said sales m...More >>