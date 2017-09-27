TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle on I-210 WB at the bridge causing traff - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Stalled vehicle on I-210 WB at the bridge causing traffic congestion

By KPLC Digital Staff
Stalled vehicle on I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge (Source: Google maps) Stalled vehicle on I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A stalled vehicle on I-210 westbound at the Prien Lake Bridge is causing traffic to back up.

If possible, please find alternate routes for your morning commute.

