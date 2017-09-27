TRAFFIC: Congestion remains on I-210 WB near the bridge due to a - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Congestion remains on I-210 WB near the bridge due to accident

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Stalled vehicle on I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge (Source: Google maps) Stalled vehicle on I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

An accident on I-210 westbound near Prien Lake Bridge is causing traffic to back up.

If possible, please find alternate routes for your morning commute.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Gallery Promenade happening this Friday

    Gallery Promenade happening this Friday

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-09-27 13:58:56 GMT
    (Source: Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA/Facebook)(Source: Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA/Facebook)

    The annual Gallery Promenade sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will be taking place this Friday. The event will kick-off at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. for the Sesquicentennial year's celebration. The focus of the event is to draw residents and visitors into local galleries, shops and museums. This year, seventeen galleries, venues and shops across Lake Charles are participating. From the Paramount Room at Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank, The Art Fa...

    More >>

    The annual Gallery Promenade sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will be taking place this Friday. The event will kick-off at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. for the Sesquicentennial year's celebration. The focus of the event is to draw residents and visitors into local galleries, shops and museums. This year, seventeen galleries, venues and shops across Lake Charles are participating. From the Paramount Room at Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank, The Art Fa...

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC: Congestion remains on I-210 WB near the bridge due to accident

    TRAFFIC: Congestion remains on I-210 WB near the bridge due to accident

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-09-27 13:21:20 GMT
    Stalled vehicle on I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge (Source: Google maps)Stalled vehicle on I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge (Source: Google maps)

    A stalled vehicle on I-210 westbound at the Prien Lake Bridge is causing traffic to back up. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A stalled vehicle on I-210 westbound at the Prien Lake Bridge is causing traffic to back up. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • TEEN REPORT: College prep program

    TEEN REPORT: College prep program

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 7:55 AM EDT2017-09-27 11:55:09 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    High school students who are interested in earning college credit should talk to their school counselors about signing up.

    More >>

    High school students who are interested in earning college credit should talk to their school counselors about signing up.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly