WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gallery Promenade

President Donald Trump is set to make a big announcement on his tax overhaul proposal.

The latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act will have to wait. Senate Republicans dropped plans yesterday to vote on the Graham-Cassidy Bill.

A Lake Charles teen faces life in prison after being convicted of murdering Robert Colston, Sr. in 2016. Stacy Tyrone Johnson was 16 when he was arrested for the crime.

Baton Rouge police are increasing patrols after five shootings happened in a matter of two hours on Monday night.

In the wake of the shooting at a church in Tennessee over the weekend, the focus turns to the security of churches and public spaces here at home.

With all the new development and contractors working in our area, there's a chance one of them could hit a gas line causing major problems.

Plus, the annual Gallery Promenade sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana is coming up. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live this morning from Stellar Beans coffee shop with a sneak peek.

And soon you could be streaming your favorite Netflix series in the skies.

In weather, fog will not be a big issue for your Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures range from the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies to start the day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

