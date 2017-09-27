WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gallery Promenade - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gallery Promenade

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA/Facebook) (Source: Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA/Facebook)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump is set to make a big announcement on his tax overhaul proposal.

The latest effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act will have to wait. Senate Republicans dropped plans yesterday to vote on the Graham-Cassidy Bill.

A Lake Charles teen faces life in prison after being convicted of murdering Robert Colston, Sr. in 2016. Stacy Tyrone Johnson was 16 when he was arrested for the crime.

Baton Rouge police are increasing patrols after five shootings happened in a matter of two hours on Monday night.

In the wake of the shooting at a church in Tennessee over the weekend, the focus turns to the security of churches and public spaces here at home. 

With all the new development and contractors working in our area, there's a chance one of them could hit a gas line causing major problems. 

Plus, the annual Gallery Promenade sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana is coming up. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live this morning from Stellar Beans coffee shop with a sneak peek.

And soon you could be streaming your favorite Netflix series in the skies.

In weather, fog will not be a big issue for your Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures range from the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies to start the day. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gallery Promenade

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Gallery Promenade

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 6:34 AM EDT2017-09-27 10:34:53 GMT
    (Source: Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA/Facebook)(Source: Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA/Facebook)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Gallery Promenade happening this Friday

    Gallery Promenade happening this Friday

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:27 AM EDT2017-09-27 09:27:23 GMT
    (Source: Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA/Facebook)(Source: Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA/Facebook)

    The annual Gallery Promenade sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will be taking place this Friday. The event will kick-off at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. for the Sesquicentennial year's celebration. The focus of the event is to draw residents and visitors into local galleries, shops and museums. This year, seventeen galleries, venues and shops across Lake Charles are participating. From the Paramount Room at Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank, The Art Fa...

    More >>

    The annual Gallery Promenade sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will be taking place this Friday. The event will kick-off at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. for the Sesquicentennial year's celebration. The focus of the event is to draw residents and visitors into local galleries, shops and museums. This year, seventeen galleries, venues and shops across Lake Charles are participating. From the Paramount Room at Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank, The Art Fa...

    More >>

  • Mock gas line rupture helps inform public on how to properly dig

    Mock gas line rupture helps inform public on how to properly dig

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-09-27 03:51:49 GMT
    Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    With all the new development and contractors working in our area, there's a chance one of them could hit a gas line causing major problems.  "We have gas lines that run all through this area," said CenterPoint Energy operations supervisor, Jeffrey Pike. "All through these parishes."  With Southwest Louisiana's growth and construction picking up, there's a possibility one of these gas lines could be hit. "There can be explosions," said sales m...

    More >>

    With all the new development and contractors working in our area, there's a chance one of them could hit a gas line causing major problems.  "We have gas lines that run all through this area," said CenterPoint Energy operations supervisor, Jeffrey Pike. "All through these parishes."  With Southwest Louisiana's growth and construction picking up, there's a possibility one of these gas lines could be hit. "There can be explosions," said sales m...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly