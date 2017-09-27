Gallery Promenade happening this Friday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Gallery Promenade happening this Friday

(Source: Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA/Facebook) (Source: Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA/Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The annual Gallery Promenade sponsored by the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana will be taking place this Friday. The event will kick-off at 5 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. for the Sesquicentennial year's celebration.

The focus of the event is to draw residents and visitors into local galleries, shops and museums. This year, seventeen galleries, venues and shops across Lake Charles are participating.

From the Paramount Room at Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank, The Art Factory, The Children's Museum and many more locations will be showcased. 

For more information on the event click HERE

