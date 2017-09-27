FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple more hot days; slightly cooler weekend ahead

As has been the case the past couple of mornings, fog does not look to be a big issue for your morning commute as temperatures range from the upper 60s north to lower 70s south under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies to start the day. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the 80s by mid-morning and be in the upper 80s by noon, reaching the lower 90s again by this afternoon.

There is a slight 20% chance of isolated afternoon showers in the forecast today, but as has been the case now for the past couple of afternoon, rain coverage will be meager at best, with only a few spots seeing a shower or two this afternoon. After about 6:00 p.m. the threat of additional showers will taper off and the rest of the evening and overnight look quiet with lows back down in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be a near repeat forecast with the additional of a weak front moving in during the day tomorrow but not before temperatures have a chance to warm up into the lower 90s, as the cooler air will lag behind the front quite a bit. The front will bring a change in wind direction and only a slight chance of a few spotty thunderstorms with its passage tomorrow.

Lower humidity will be felt through the day on Friday with the northerly winds in place and the first noticeably cooler morning arrives Saturday with lows down into the 60s. This will be a rather weak cold front so don’t expect much with regards to cool weather. In fact, temperatures will begin to quickly rebound by Sunday, back to near 90 by afternoon with increasing humidity and the chance of a few isolated showers returns by next Monday.

Maria has been downgraded to a tropical storm and is beginning its departure away from the North Carolina coastline today with its final journey away from land before heading out into the North Atlantic approaching the coast of Ireland by the end of the weekend as a post-tropical low.

Hurricane Lee remains a strong hurricane in the central Atlantic but is still on a course out to sea, posing no threat to land. While the tropics may be quieting down for the next few days, it’s important to remember we are still in the active part of hurricane season, with some computer models indicating the possibility of new development in the Caribbean or southern Gulf by the end of next week, so we must still stay prepared over these next few weeks!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry