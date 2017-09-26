Mock gas line rupture helps inform public on how to properly dig

Southwest Louisiana is tied with Bend, Oregon for the fastest growing Gross Domestic Product of any metropolitan statistical area in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The growth is directly tied to "nondurable-goods manufacturing." To put this in perspective, the national growth rate is 1.7%, and while Beaumont had 1.2% growth and Lafayette had a -11.5% growth. “This is wonderful news, although not wholly unexpected to the leadersh...More >>
In the wake of the church shooting in Nashville, focus, of course, turns to the security of churches and public spaces here at home. Some residents here in Southwest Louisiana say they feel safe. Even after the horrific event in Nashville, Sheriff Tony Mancuso agrees. “I think you're safe in your place of worship,” said Mancuso. “Certainly we think of a church as a safe place.” After the Charleston Church Shooting in 2015 Mancuso started the security conver...More >>
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office booked a woman who was once a manager at a truck stop in the parish, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. Tanya Pyles, 34, of Jasper, Texas, was arrested as a fugitive Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for felony theft. Pyles admitted to investigators that while in a management position at Peto's Truck Stop in Roanoke she had taken money from the restaurant and store proceeds. The total amount of funds stolen was over $46,000...More >>
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who shot a horse in Singer. The BPSO posted this to their Facebook page: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Leedom at 460-5528 or the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office at 436-3281. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
