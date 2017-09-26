Mock gas line rupture helps inform public on how to properly dig

With all the new development and contractors working in our area, there's a chance one of them could hit a gas line causing major problems.

"We have gas lines that run all through this area," said CenterPoint Energy operations supervisor, Jeffrey Pike. "All through these parishes."

With Southwest Louisiana's growth and construction picking up, there's a possibility one of these gas lines could be hit.

"There can be explosions," said sales manager liaison for Enertech Cole Vanderlick. "There can be fires that occur."

Vanderlick works with Enertech, which has partnered up with local gas companies to help demonstrate what can happen when the right procedures aren't followed, and an underground gas line ruptures.

In the scenario demonstrated at the event, police and fire arrive on the scene to rescue an injured worker, and the gas company arrives to safely shut the gas line off.

Number one rule, something you've probably heard before...call before you dig.

"It's important to know what consequences can occur from not calling 811, and how much you can really help everyone by getting the local pipelines located and marked," said Vanderlick.

Those who watched the presentation found it helpful.

"I thought it was a very good demonstration," said Kevin Mattingly. "Very realistic and I learned a lot from it."

"I thought it was good demonstration to show the right way and the wrong way to get your lines marked, and what kind of havoc you will create if you don't," said Patrick Landry.

Officials want to make sure those who dig do it safely.

"Hopefully everyone leaves this event with knowing safe procedures and knowing how to respond to any type of accident," said Vanderlick.

For more information on how to dig safely, click HERE.

To see a list of more mock gas line rupture presentations, click HERE.

