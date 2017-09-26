Sulphur Traffic Troubles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur Traffic Troubles

(Source: City of Sulphur) (Source: City of Sulphur)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Some might say it's the price of progress in Sulphur.
 A growing industrial city with more plants being built and more frustrating traffic than ever before.

Charles Jernigan has lived on Maplewood drive for 18-years. He says it used to be a peaceful, residential neighborhood until the City of Sulphur turned his street into a truck route.
Now, noisy big rigs like this one use Maplewood drive to carry construction materials to and from the future Axiall plant.

Besides being a nuisance, Jernigan says trucks sometimes carrying hazardous materials, can be dangerous and he wants results from city leaders.
City Councilman Stuart Moss says he wants to help Jernigan and others with traffic trouble.

Moss held a meeting with citizens Tuesday night to hear their ideas about how to deal with Sulphur's traffic problems. 

"We need to be proactive and protect the citizens first because that industry is going to get build and those workers will dissipate or go away and these residents that have bought homes and that are living back here, we need to hear them and we need to protect them", said Moss.

So, what's the solution to Sulphur's traffic woes? Councilman Moss says he'll take proposals and suggested route changes from citizens to the next city council meeting.

 Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Mock gas line rupture helps inform public on how to properly dig

    Mock gas line rupture helps inform public on how to properly dig

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-09-27 03:51:49 GMT
    Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    With all the new development and contractors working in our area, there's a chance one of them could hit a gas line causing major problems.  "We have gas lines that run all through this area," said CenterPoint Energy operations supervisor, Jeffrey Pike. "All through these parishes."  With Southwest Louisiana's growth and construction picking up, there's a possibility one of these gas lines could be hit. "There can be explosions," said sales m...

    More >>

    With all the new development and contractors working in our area, there's a chance one of them could hit a gas line causing major problems.  "We have gas lines that run all through this area," said CenterPoint Energy operations supervisor, Jeffrey Pike. "All through these parishes."  With Southwest Louisiana's growth and construction picking up, there's a possibility one of these gas lines could be hit. "There can be explosions," said sales m...

    More >>

  • Sulphur Traffic Troubles

    Sulphur Traffic Troubles

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-09-27 03:50:30 GMT
    (Source: City of Sulphur)(Source: City of Sulphur)

    Some might say it's the price of progress in Sulphur.  A growing industrial city with more plants being built and more frustrating traffic than ever before. Charles Jernigan has lived on Maplewood drive for 18-years. He says it used to be a peaceful, residential neighborhood, until the City of Sulphur turned his street into a truck route. Now, noisy big rigs like this one use Maplewood drive to carry construction materials to and from the future Axiall plant. Besides being a nu...

    More >>

    Some might say it's the price of progress in Sulphur.  A growing industrial city with more plants being built and more frustrating traffic than ever before. Charles Jernigan has lived on Maplewood drive for 18-years. He says it used to be a peaceful, residential neighborhood, until the City of Sulphur turned his street into a truck route. Now, noisy big rigs like this one use Maplewood drive to carry construction materials to and from the future Axiall plant. Besides being a nu...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana is one of the top areas in the nation for GDP growth

    Southwest Louisiana is one of the top areas in the nation for GDP growth

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-09-27 00:47:23 GMT
    (Source: SWLA Economic Development Alliance(Source: SWLA Economic Development Alliance

    Southwest Louisiana is tied with Bend, Oregon for the fastest growing Gross Domestic Product of any metropolitan statistical area in the nation, according to the U.S.  Department of Commerce. The growth is directly tied to "nondurable-goods manufacturing." To put this in perspective, the national growth rate is 1.7%, and while Beaumont had 1.2% growth and Lafayette had a -11.5% growth. “This is wonderful news, although not wholly unexpected to the leadersh...

    More >>

    Southwest Louisiana is tied with Bend, Oregon for the fastest growing Gross Domestic Product of any metropolitan statistical area in the nation, according to the U.S.  Department of Commerce. The growth is directly tied to "nondurable-goods manufacturing." To put this in perspective, the national growth rate is 1.7%, and while Beaumont had 1.2% growth and Lafayette had a -11.5% growth. “This is wonderful news, although not wholly unexpected to the leadersh...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly