Sulphur Traffic Troubles

With all the new development and contractors working in our area, there's a chance one of them could hit a gas line causing major problems. "We have gas lines that run all through this area," said CenterPoint Energy operations supervisor, Jeffrey Pike. "All through these parishes." With Southwest Louisiana's growth and construction picking up, there's a possibility one of these gas lines could be hit. "There can be explosions," said sales m...More >>
Some might say it's the price of progress in Sulphur. A growing industrial city with more plants being built and more frustrating traffic than ever before. Charles Jernigan has lived on Maplewood drive for 18-years. He says it used to be a peaceful, residential neighborhood, until the City of Sulphur turned his street into a truck route. Now, noisy big rigs like this one use Maplewood drive to carry construction materials to and from the future Axiall plant. Besides being a nu...More >>
Southwest Louisiana is tied with Bend, Oregon for the fastest growing Gross Domestic Product of any metropolitan statistical area in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The growth is directly tied to "nondurable-goods manufacturing." To put this in perspective, the national growth rate is 1.7%, and while Beaumont had 1.2% growth and Lafayette had a -11.5% growth. “This is wonderful news, although not wholly unexpected to the leadersh...More >>
In the wake of the church shooting in Nashville, focus, of course, turns to the security of churches and public spaces here at home. Some residents here in Southwest Louisiana say they feel safe. Even after the horrific event in Nashville, Sheriff Tony Mancuso agrees. “I think you're safe in your place of worship,” said Mancuso. “Certainly we think of a church as a safe place.” After the Charleston Church Shooting in 2015 Mancuso started the security conver...More >>
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office booked a woman who was once a manager at a truck stop in the parish, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. Tanya Pyles, 34, of Jasper, Texas, was arrested as a fugitive Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for felony theft. Pyles admitted to investigators that while in a management position at Peto's Truck Stop in Roanoke she had taken money from the restaurant and store proceeds. The total amount of funds stolen was over $46,000...More >>
