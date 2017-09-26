Sulphur Traffic Troubles

Some might say it's the price of progress in Sulphur.

A growing industrial city with more plants being built and more frustrating traffic than ever before.

Charles Jernigan has lived on Maplewood drive for 18-years. He says it used to be a peaceful, residential neighborhood until the City of Sulphur turned his street into a truck route.

Now, noisy big rigs like this one use Maplewood drive to carry construction materials to and from the future Axiall plant.

Besides being a nuisance, Jernigan says trucks sometimes carrying hazardous materials, can be dangerous and he wants results from city leaders.

City Councilman Stuart Moss says he wants to help Jernigan and others with traffic trouble.

Moss held a meeting with citizens Tuesday night to hear their ideas about how to deal with Sulphur's traffic problems.

"We need to be proactive and protect the citizens first because that industry is going to get build and those workers will dissipate or go away and these residents that have bought homes and that are living back here, we need to hear them and we need to protect them", said Moss.

So, what's the solution to Sulphur's traffic woes? Councilman Moss says he'll take proposals and suggested route changes from citizens to the next city council meeting.

