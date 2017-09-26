Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 5

With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

Three weeks through the prep season and some movement has already taken place. Barbe continues to flex its muscles, while Iowa and Welsh stay undefeated.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week two of the regular season.



1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2017 record: 3-0

Week 4 Ranking: No.1



Not much to say that hasn't already been said about Welsh. The defense looks to be solid yet again after back-to-back single digit scores. Offensively, QB Zach Hayes is off to a terrific start to the year. Hayes threw for 262 yards and threw for five touchdowns in the win over 3A Avoyelles. Charlie Watkins added 111 yards on the ground and Da'ren Zeno posted a 160-yard receiving game.



2. IOWA YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 4-0

Week 4 Ranking: No. 2



Big game Jackets did it again. Iowa won its third straight game of the week in week four by downing Jennings, 27-6. Another complete performance showed why Iowa holds the number one power rating in class 3A. The Jackets also showed their ability to win the game on the ground. The Bulldogs have a stout secondary so Iowa attacked Jennings with the ground game and Jedd Self led the way with a 100-yard game and a touchdown.



3. BARBE BUCS

2017 record: 4-0

Week 4 Ranking: No. 3



At this point it should be 1A Welsh, 1B Iowa and 1C Barbe. All three have equally dominated the teams put in front of them. Last week Luke Richard continued his pursuit of Bucs history with a five touchdown performance. That makes 19 touchdowns now in just four games. Dana Fontenot also posted 130 yards on the ground to lead the Bucs. Barbe's real test comes this week with a road trip to Acadiana.



4. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS

2017 record: 2-1

Week 4 Ranking: No. 6





The Tors rise another spot with another 5A win. Sulphur flexed its offensive muscles by putting up 56 points in the first three quarters on Sam Houston. It was the Glenn Willis (273 yards, 3 TDs), Christian Trahan (56 yards, 3 TDs) and Morgan Clark (345 yards, 5 TDs) show. When those three are on the same page, it's tough for teams to keep up.



5. ELTON INDIANS

2017 record: 3-0

Week 4 Ranking: No. 7

Last week the Indians cracked the Top 7 List for the first time this season and this week they've already risen to five. Don't let the box score fool you, the Indians led Grand Lake 36-14 heading into the fourth. Credit the Hornets for making it interesting but this was Elton's game all night. Darnell Robinson led the way on the ground with 178 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremy Leonard added a pick six as well.

6. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 2-2

Week 4 Ranking: No. 4



Kinder falls a couple of spots after falling on the road to Kaplan. The Jackets trailed 16-6 after three quarters and the Pirates showed their depth in the final period. Kinder was led by Kayden Thomas' 53 yards. Don't overreact too much on the loss, because remember what happened after the Jackets were blown out vs Jennings in 2016? Kinder won eight straight and made it to the quarterfinals.



7. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS

2017 record: 4-0

Week 4 Ranking: No. 6

Leesville has won nearly every way imaginable and its dropping in the polls is more a reflection on the team's above not Leesville itself. This past week vs Pineville, the Wampus Cats held a 33-point lead at one point, just to see it dwindle all the way down to 13 to end the game. Nonetheless, it was a dominant effort by Leesville. Andrew Croker (183 yards, 4 TDs) and Chris Vargas (14/19, 217 yards, 3 TDs) were the stars on Friday.

Next three up: Oberlin Tigers (3-1), Jennings Bulldogs (2-1), Rosepine Eagles (3-1)

Best team performance from Week 3: Lake Arthur Tigers

The Tigers made it three straight wins over Vinton with a 47-33 win. Vinton was thought to be the better team coming in with its explosive offense. The Tigers were up for the challenge against their former district foe, posting over 500 total yards with 359 of them coming on the ground. The Levias brothers combined for 265 of those yards and five touchdowns.

