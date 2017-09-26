McNeese prepares for SFA

The Cowboys grabbed their third straight win Saturday night against conference opponent Houston Baptist. Although it wasn’t pretty, a win is a win.

“The good thing is that we keep finding a way to win. I just wish the first game we could have won," Guidry said. "We’d be sitting at an ugly 4-0 but it’d be a great 4-0.”

Turnovers reared their ugly head yet again for the Cowboys on Saturday. McNeese threw two interceptions and lost a pair of fumbles in the red-zone. Finishing drives have been an issue this season.

“We could have put a lot more points up on the board, but we shot ourselves in the foot in the red zone a few times," Pratt said.

“We didn’t have production in there because of the fumbles," Guidry said. "It was in the penalties, it wasn’t alignment problems with the execution. We didn't hold onto the football. With our scout team will try to strip the ball a lot this week and just have a more conscious about protecting the ball.”

Thanks to the defense, McNeese leads the Southland in turnover margin. DWA also leads the conference in total defense. Despite the passing game struggles earlier in the season, the defense seems to be clicking.

“Hopefully we can put up another performance in the secondary and rush the passer like we did last week," Guidry added.

“That was a pretty good game for us defensively only gave up three points off the defense, but there's always room for improvement, Gross-Whitaker said. "I'm really proud of my defense and how they played.”

Mcneese will now look ahead to their next opponent, Stephen F. Austin. The matchup a season ago, was a thriller the Jacks won in the final minutes thanks to a poor interception by the Pokes. McNeese knows the challenge ahead on the road.

“I really think they're going to try and loosen us up a little bit by going fast and doing a lot of motions and thrown the ball down field. Kind of almost going in the two-minute mode from the very beginning, then they'll try and settle in on running the football," Guidry stated. "I don't think they'll try to run the football right out of the gate, I'd be very surprised. We're going to go in the game and try to stop the run first and then react to the pass like we always do.”

The Pokes now hit the road for two straight weeks starting with Stephen F. Austin this coming Saturday.

