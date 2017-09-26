Southwest Louisiana is one of the top areas in the nation for GDP growth

Southwest Louisiana is tied with Bend, Oregon for the fastest growing Gross Domestic Product of any metropolitan statistical area in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The growth is directly tied to "nondurable-goods manufacturing."

To put this in perspective, the national growth rate is 1.7%, and while Beaumont had 1.2% growth and Lafayette had a -11.5% growth.

“This is wonderful news, although not wholly unexpected to the leadership at the SWLA Economic Development Alliance...This announcement comes on the heels of years of hard work and great blessings on behalf of the Alliance and our regional economic development partners," said George Swift, President/CEO, SWLA Economic Development Alliance.

