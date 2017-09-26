Many area churches ready for active shooter scenario

In the wake of the church shooting in Nashville, focus, of course, turns to the security of churches and public spaces here at home.

Some residents here in Southwest Louisiana say they feel safe.

Even after the horrific event in Nashville, Sheriff Tony Mancuso agrees.

“I think you're safe in your place of worship,” said Mancuso. “Certainly we think of a church as a safe place.”

After the Charleston Church Shooting in 2015, Mancuso started the security conversation with over 400 people from around 150 different churches, holding seminars and training with security teams in each church and going over safety procedures.

In 2016 they expanded the program to include active shooter training for the security teams.

“When we get a call on the radio about an active shooter, we are going to stop the threat, no matter what, and that's what we teach citizens you do whatever it takes,” said Mancuso.

Many of those teams including off-duty officers from different area agencies.

“Many of them go now in uniform and bring their marked units to church for that reason, just to be seen and have a presence,” said Mancuso

Terry Ardizzone, the Pastor of Crossroads Church in Moss Bluff, says his congregation is prepared. His team just held a training session Sunday.

“We try to get together every month and do shooting, sometimes it's just going over our facilities here and how do we guard our facilities out in the children's building and this building as well and it's just having a plan and interfacing with law enforcement and being ready to execute it,” said Ardizzone. “Hoping you never ever, ever, ever have to, but being ready just in case.”

Ardizzone says they have a security team with concealed handgun permits as well as the additional 8 hours of tactical training that is required by the state to carry a concealed weapon into a church.

Click HERE to test your knowledge of conceal carry laws and churches in Louisiana.

