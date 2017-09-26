QUIZ: Guns and church

In the wake of the church shooting in Nashville, focus, of course, turns to the security of churches and public spaces here at home. Some residents here in Southwest Louisiana say they feel safe. Even after the horrific event in Nashville, Sheriff Tony Mancuso agrees. “I think you're safe in your place of worship,” said Mancuso. “Certainly we think of a church as a safe place.” After the Charleston Church Shooting in 2015 Mancuso started the security conver...More >>
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office booked a woman who was once a manager at a truck stop in the parish, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. Tanya Pyles, 34, of Jasper, Texas, was arrested as a fugitive Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for felony theft. Pyles admitted to investigators that while in a management position at Peto's Truck Stop in Roanoke she had taken money from the restaurant and store proceeds. The total amount of funds stolen was over $46,000...More >>
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who shot a horse in Singer. The BPSO posted this to their Facebook page: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brian Leedom at 460-5528 or the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office at 436-3281. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The defense has rested in Stacy Johnson's first-degree murder trial. Johnson is accused of murdering Robert Colston Sr. Johnson was 16 at the time the 79-year-old Colston died. When court resumes at 1 p.m., the court is expected to discuss with the defendant whether he understands his right to testify. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her HERE. A juvenile relative of Stacy Johnson took the stand today as the defense put on its case. The witness dispute...More >>
