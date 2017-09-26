Former Jeff Davis truck stop manager arrested for stealing money from business

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office booked a woman who was once a manager at a truck stop in the parish, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Tanya Pyles, 34, of Jasper, Texas, was arrested as a fugitive Tuesday on an outstanding warrant for felony theft.

Pyles admitted to investigators that while in a management position at Peto's Truck Stop in Roanoke she had taken money from the restaurant and store proceeds.

The total amount of funds stolen was over $46,000.

Pyles is booked into the parish jail with no bond.

