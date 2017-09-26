Sheriff's Office asking for help in search for horse shooter - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's Office asking for help in search for horse shooter

(Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office ) (Source: Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office )
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a person who shot a horse, according to a post made on the office's Facebook page.

An unidentified individual shot a horse near the Singer area and now authorities are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

If you know any information that may lead to an arrest you're asked to call Detective Brian Leedom at 460-5528 or the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office at 436-3281.

